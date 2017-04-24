How Long Before The Fan Made 2D Version Of Breath Of The Wild Gets Taken Down?

Subscribe To Topics You're Interested In
A fan-made 2D version of the Nintendo Switch and Wii U outing of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has made its way into the public sphere. Now there's already a countdown as to when Nintendo will step in and shut the project down.
The project is currently up and available over on the Winterdrake Itch.io page. The project is called Breath of the NES.
There's a demo available for download right now, and it's only 2MB large, so it fits within the expected file size of an NES game.
The project popped up a week ago, and Winterdrake has been updating the game ever since, managing to get out three additional releases within the span of just seven days, with the latest update fixing some issues with Link's damage, the ability to deflect projectiles with the Korock Leaf, and a complete redesign of one of the dungeon entrances where players were apparently getting stuck.
He also addressed skeletons being immune to arrows and some controller issues. There's a video of the demo version of Breath of the NES so you can get an idea of how close it resembles an 8-bit version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
While some people are definitely appreciative of the project and the efforts to turn Breath of the Wild into a free 8-bit game, many others have been warning the developer that this project is not going to last long at all.
Nintendo is notorious for shutting down fan creations and issuing cease and desist letters at the drop of a dime. They've manage to get multiple fan-created Pokemon games to close up shop, and they also recently had the Another Metroid 2 project close up as well, which made a lot of people extremely angry, as reported by IGN.
There was another 8-bit 3D Legend of Zelda game that some fans were working on that also managed to get hit with the cease and desist hammer from the Big N. It's not even only with games that Nintendo will exercise their legal muscle. They even had a book that would have been a visual compendium of games from the NES era pulled from Kickstarter by issuing a DMCA notice.
Nintendo also allegedly went after some Tumblr artists who depicted their characters in ways that they didn't want in the public domain, causing a bit of a ruckus in the artist community. The incident was reported by various Nintendo-based websites such as Nintendo Everything.
It's a miracle that this particular Legend of Zelda project has managed to last a week. Then again, it may be due to the fact that Nintendo was simply unaware of the project and thus have yet to take the proper legal steps to get it shut down.
Now that the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild fan project is starting to gain traction, it's likely that Nintendo will be putting a laser-focused eye on it and then it'll just be a matter of counting down the days until they send out a cease and desist letter.
