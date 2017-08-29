Some Dallas Cowboys Players Are Taking Issue With Their Madden 18 Ratings By William Usher Every year a sports title comes out and every year some of the best athletes in the business voice their opinion about their rating in the game. It happens every year with each new WWE 2K game, and it happens each year with the Madden NFL outings. Well, this year it was the Dallas Cowboys to take issue with their rating in Madden NFL 18. Cover4 News interviewed some of the Dallas Cowboys about their personal ratings in Madden NFL 18, the latest outing for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Dak Prescott was first to be asked about how he felt about his overall 86 rating, and if the 86 rating was fair for the quarterback. Prescott promptly mentioned that the rating wasn't fair, saying so through a smile, and then he followed it up by saying "but life's not fair." True words. He was a little less impressed with his strength rating, though, which is a paltry 73 out of 100. He mentioned that he would have to invite the creators of Madden NFL to come work out with him sometime to prove that his rating deserves to be higher. Jason Witten of the Cowboys was given a much more appeasing overall rating of 90. The veteran tight end was asked by Cover4 about the overall rating, and he was in a fairly cheery mood, saying that 90 wasn't that bad and that he would "take it." Good man. However... he wasn't too fond of his toughness, which is ranked at 88. He exclaimed with a quizzical gesture about the number before saying... EA, you trippin'. Cowboys' offensive tackle Tyron Smith was asked about his overall 94 rating, and he says it's fair but does so through a slight wince. He mentions he's not mad about it, but you could tell there was a bit of a sting there. A 94 sure beats an 86, though. He wasn't too pleased with his speed, though, which was only 75, and the offensive tackle shook his head with a smile and said... That's not right. Cowboys' cornerback, Anthony Brown, was not all too happy about his score, mentioning to the outlet that his rather disappointing 79 overall score was "a little lower than it should be." He was still all smiles, though, as he mentions that EA Sports updates the ratings after the first week, so he's keeping his spirits high that the update will raise his overall rating. Wide receiver Dez Bryant was asked about his strength and speed ratings, which are 76 and 89 respectively, and he was the first to say that he was mad about the stats. He said his speed should at least be at 90. Defensive tackle Tyrone Crawford was also not shy about expressing his disappointment with his overall 77 score. Ouch. However, he juxtaposes his disappointment with his overall rating by mentioning that EA Sports updating Madden NFL throughout the season is a good opportunity to prove that he deserves to have a higher overall rating, and he's going to put in the work on the field to raise the stats. A real hard worker, Crawford is. Unfortunately he wasn't too pleased about his toughness rating, which was only 80 out of 100. He quipped that he would need to get the creator over to the Cowboys facility so that he could show them toughness. He rounded out his segment by asking... "Who makes these ratings?" IT'S MADDEN SEASON!

We asked some #DallasCowboys players about their #Madden18 ratings...



They need some explanations @EAMaddenNFL pic.twitter.com/kNcUN9zGVN — Cover 4 (@Cover4) August 25, 2017 Dan Bailey was a little bit hesitant to talk the numbers because he wasn't sure about his speed rating. Cover4 informed the placekicker for the Cowboys that he only had a speed rating of 67. Through a grin and a shake of the head, Bailey said... Yeah... they shortchanged me there. Maybe we'll see some number fixing going on later into the season now that Madden NFL 18 is out and about for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Comments Facebook

