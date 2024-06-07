Bridgerton Season 3 Focuses On Colin And Penelope, But Hannah Dodd Has Some Thoughts About Upcoming Romances On The Show
Bridgerton Season 3 has plenty of relationships that we're all following, but sometimes, those romances can cause trouble. One particular story that is causing drama in the Ton is Lord Kilmartin (a.k.a. John Stirling) and Francesca Bridgerton, the third-youngest sister of the Bridgerton family. Hannah Dodd, the actress behind Francesca in the third season, commented on what this love will look like in the future, and it's going to be great.
We get to see many couples in Season 3 of Bridgerton. We could talk about the main couple, Colin and Penelope, Kate and Anthony appearing once again, or Violet and her enthralling potential love, Lord Marcus Anderson. However, the one relationship that people have been loving a lot is Lord Kilmartin and Francesca Bridgerton, the two introverts who found admiration in the silence they share and a shared love of music.
During Bridgerton Season 3, Part 1, Violet attempted to set Francesca up with someone different – someone approved by the Queen – but things began to fall apart when Francesca started to grow close to Kilmartin. I had the chance to ask Dodd about the potential drama that this is going to unfurl in Bridgerton Season 3, Part 2, and the actress openly said that it's an "interesting" situation because it not only involves Francesca but her mother as well:
Violet Bridgerton, one of Bridgerton’s main characters, is undoubtedly one of my favorite people on the show. Along with aiding her children in finding suitable partners, she also encourages them to find love in the ones they pick.
However, Dodd also stated that because Francesca has not only her mother looking out for her, but the Queen as well – who picked someone specific for Francesca – it's "a lot" for the character to take in, especially for her first time out in society:
Dodd also laughingly referenced that it's a lot for her "first" time on the show as well, as she took over the role from Ruby Stokes:
Out of every new character on the show, Lord Kilmartin has undoubtedly made an impression. I have loved every single scene that he and Francesca have been in, and I can't wait to see what's in store for them when Bridgerton Season 3, Part 2 premieres on the 2024 TV schedule on June 13.
I think now I just need to make sure I have all my tea and my tissues ready because this couple is going to make me emotional with all this drama—I can already feel it.
