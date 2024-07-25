Glen Powell Lets His Parents Cameo In His Movies. Where They Show Up In Twisters

Glen Powell summer is in full swing. After the box office success of Anyone But You , the actor struck big on Netflix with the popular streaming flick Hit Man. Powell quickly followed this with one of the biggest movies of the summer, Twisters , which immediately became a blockbuster sensation , and is on its way to becoming one of the highest grossing movies of the year. It’s safe to say the 35-year-old actor is at the forefront of every movie fan's mind, and is having a hell of a run. Powell isn’t alone for the ride, as the movie star seems to bring his family along to everything, which is absolutely adorable. Apparently, his parents have also made a cameo appearance in every movie he’s done since Spy Kids 3, and this includes Twisters.

In a recent interview with Us Magazine , the Everybody Wants Some! star opened up about his quickly growing filmography, and becoming Hollywood's favorite 2024 leading man. He’s incredibly grateful for all of his success, and credits his parents for being his biggest supporters and encouraging him to go after his dreams. He seems to repay his folks by giving them small roles in his films, which makes us love him even more. He revealed that their cameo roles in Twisters can be seen in the trailer, as they are sitting behind Powell and co-star Daisy Edgar Jones at the rodeo. You can see them pointed out below.

(Image credit: Warner Bros./Universal Studios)

According to an interview with The Hollywood Reporter , Powell finds a way to sneak his parents into every movie he’s in. They are both in Anyone But You , in the scene where Sydney Sweeney crawls over Powell to steal a cookie on the airplane. Powell’s mom even gets her close up, as she takes off her sleeping mask to see what’s going on as Sweeney sneaks away. Powell’s dad also found his way into Top Gun: Maverick, and is seen dancing along with the rest of the fighter pilots at the bar while Miles Teller’s Goose character plays “Great Balls of Fire.”

This is such a cute way for Powell’s family to be included in his work, especially since he credits them for supporting his acting career. It doesn’t stop with cameo roles either. The Set It Up actor brings his parents along for press tours as well. They showed up to the Hit Man premiere in Texas to jokingly troll their son for his “overnight” success. They also hilariously held signs up at The Today Show where they declared that they used to change his diapers. The press tour moment was featured in Powell’s Instagram carousel, and I’m loving this family dynamic.

A post shared by Glen Powell (@glenpowell) A photo posted by on

The actor is clearly incredibly close to his family, which probably keeps him grounded even as he becomes more and more famous. The party isn’t over, and Powell has more movies heading to the theaters in the near future. He is about to lead the A24 thriller Huntington which he has been shooting in South Africa. He is also starring in Edgar Wright’s reboot of Running Man , which he starts filming in London this fall. Based on Instagram photos, Powell’s jet setting adventures continue to include his close-knit family, and I can’t wait to see how his parents are able to sneak into his upcoming big screen ventures.

A post shared by Glen Powell (@glenpowell) A photo posted by on

You can see Glen Powell, and his parents, in Twisters, which is currently playing in theaters nationwide. Fans can also check him out in Richard Linklater’s Hit Man, which is currently streaming for Netflix subscribers . For more information on other exciting titles heading to cinemas and streaming this year, make sure to consult our 2024 movie release schedule .