Justice League’s Ray Fisher Responds To Walter Hamada’s Exit From Warner Bros.

In the aftermath of Warner Bros. Pictures’ merger with Discovery, the film studio has dealt with some major shakeups, particularly on the DC Films side of things. Wonder Twins was shelved after three months of development, Batgirl was scrapped despite having already been shot and DC movies will now solely be released theatrically rather than any saved as exclusives for HBO Max subscribers. Plus, as of a few days ago, Walter Hamada is no longer President of DC Films, and Justice League actor Ray Fisher has responded to the executive’s departure.

Anyone who followed along with the behind-the-scenes turmoil that unfolded on Justice League after Zack Snyder left the production and Joss Whedon took over for extensive reshoots knows that Ray Fisher is no fan of Walter Hamada. Looking over the timeline of Fisher’s connection to the Justice League controversy, you’ll see the Cyborg actor has accused the executive of interfering in the investigation into the claims leveled against Whedon's “abusive” and “unprofessional” behavior, calling him “the most dangerous kind of enabler.” So here’s what Fisher had to say on Twitter in the aftermath of Hamada leaving Warner Bros.

Walter Hamada tried to protect his toxic and discriminatory colleagues.He failed.He tried to bury me (and the Justice League investigation) with lies in the trades.He failed.He is a product of old Hollywood cronyism.May we never experience his like again.Onward!A>EOctober 21, 2022 See more

o for Ray Fisher, Walter Hamada’s departure from Warner Bros. is nothing but good news. Fisher also accused Hamada of throwing Justice League producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg “under the bus” during the course of the aforementioned investigation. It’s additionally worth mentioning that Fisher had been set to reprise Cyborg in The Flash in a large role rather than simply cameo, but he was later removed from the upcoming DC movie. While the actor never provided a reason for why WB scrapped his The Flash appearance, Fisher had said in late 2020 that he refused to work on any production associated with Hamada.

Now that Walter Hamada is no longer working at Warner Bros. Pictures, it’ll be interesting to see if Ray Fisher is now willing to jump back into action as Cyborg in the DC Extended Universe, or if he’s ok with leaving that chapter of his professional career behind him. Following a cameo appearance in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Fisher made his full debut as Cyborg, a.k.a. Victor Stone, in Justice League’s theatrical cut. However, Zack Snyder’s Justice League better showcased the popular DC comics superhero as the “heart” of the story, and Fisher also reunited with Snyder to shoot the Knightmare sequence attached to the end of the four-hour cut.

Regarding why Walter Hamada left WB, he was reportedly wasn’t consulted about the decision to scrap Batgirl’s release and had threatened to quit his position. However, Hamada allegedly agreed to stick around until Black Adam opened in theaters. While Dwayne Johnson’s DC movie opened last night to the tune of $7.6 million, evidently Hamada decided to leave a few days ahead of its wide release. In addition to his work at DC Films, Hamada’s time at WB also saw him executive producing horror movies like The Conjuring, Lights Out and IT.

There's no word yet on who will take over as President of DC Films. Speaking of which, be sure to read through our guide detailing how to watch the DC movies in order.