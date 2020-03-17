10 Amazing Music Documentaries You Can Stream To Get Your Live Music Fix

The documentary, shot over the course of multiple live performances in 1983 at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood with each angle representing a different night, is one of the most iconic and beloved of its kind, with Talking Heads frontman David Byrne’s goal being to do just as the title suggests by going as far as wearing a much-too-large suit and dancing with a floor lamp. Stop Making Sense is an innovative achievement in music on film that still stands as being nothing like anything to come before and nothing to follow it either. Stream it on Amazon Prime here.