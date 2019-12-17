Subscribe To Disney Heiress Has Blunt Thoughts About Kumail Nanjiani’s Eternals Body Transformation Updates
news

Disney Heiress Has Blunt Thoughts About Kumail Nanjiani’s Eternals Body Transformation

Random Article Blend
Kumail Nanjiani in Stuber

There’s “getting into shape” and then there’s signing a contract with Marvel and effectively transforming into a Greek god. We’ve seen it a few times over the years, like watching Chris Pratt before the Guardians of the Galaxy is like night and day. Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pine also packed on a ton more muscle since joining the comic book universe. But, move over Chrises, funny guy Kumail Nanjiani showed off his jaw-dropping transformation Monday and the internet went berserk. Check it out:

View this post on Instagram

I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are. You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked. I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time. So big thanks to @grantrobertsfit who started working with me at the beginning of the year and made me understand true physical pain for months and months. Then, once we started shooting, a massive thanks to @davidhigginslondon and his team (@ellispartridge, @thebeardypt, @tomcheesemanfitness) for training me almost every day and making me strong, limber and injury free. I can almost touch my toes now. (And thank you for forcing me to do cheat meals David.) Matthews Street Catering for their delicious and healthy meals. And finally, the biggest thanks goes to @emilyvgordon for putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year. I promise I’ll be interesting again some day. #thirstyshirtless (Photo by @markupson.) (edit: I left off one very important person: @lancecallahan who trained me for 6 years and helped me build the foundation I could use to do this. Thank you!)

A post shared by @ kumailn on

Amidst mind-blown reactions to the Stuber star’s superhero regimen,Abigail Disney, the wealthy granddaughter of Roy Disney, brother to Walt and co-founder of Walt Disney Company, was less than impressed by the year of work Kumail Nanjiani has put in for his role in next year’s Eternals. She responded on Twitter by calling it “just wrong.”

When Abigail Disney received flack for her initial comments, she explained her point further with a thread of tweets beginning with this:

The Disney heiress fired back at praises for Kumail Nanjiani’s jacked new body with some criticism about the health implications of making such a radical change to one’s body. She called the 20 or so pounds of muscle the actor packed on to play an Eternal next to the likes of Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden “obsessive,” “controlling” and “obnoxious” behavior. She explained that the 41-year-old actor should have body fat ranging between 8% and 20%, and he’s below that.

She went on to explain how unrealistic his diet and cardio is, and that transforming your body like this “really puts pressure on adolescents and others” to look like them and represent an unrealistic ideal. Abigail Disney ranted on about how “disappointing” it is to see Kumail Nanjiani also get “sucked into the Hollywood cult of what matters.”

Kumail Nanjiani was the first to explain how unrealistic his new body is when he revealed the shirtless pictures. He opened up about the year he spent working with top-notch trainers and nutritionists paid by the Walt Disney Company. He commented that he understood why he was never able to look this way before, because of all the time and resources necessary for this transformation to occur.

It’s an interesting conversation both Kumail Nanjiani and Abigail Disney have opened up about body image in movies. Considering Nanjiani is playing an immortal being with superpowers, it would make a bit of sense for the character to look superhuman. The nature of many of these Marvel roles are for their characters to be in optimum shape – yet Thor’s most recent appearance in Endgame certainly challenged this notion. Yet, seeing these transformations and also knowing full well how challenging and expensive they are is good to keep in mind!

You can see Kumail Nanjiani's Kingo when The Eternals opens in theaters on November 6, 2020. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.

The Eternals: Everything You Need to Know About Marvel's Phase 4 Heroes

Subscribe to our Newsletter

More From CinemaBlend

Movie News

New Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker Poster Is Confusing The Heck Out Of People
news

New Movie Releases: 2020 Movie Release Date Schedule
news

Upcoming Marvel Movies: Release Dates For Phase 4 And 5
television

This Game Of Thrones Supercut Includes Every Single Nude Scene
Leave a Comment

Back to top
 

Related

Hot Topics

Cookie Settings