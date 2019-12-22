Is Frozen II Better Than The First Movie? Idina Menzel Thinks So

I would just go on the record saying I think that this film is better than the first. I do, I love it, you know? … I just, I love it. I love 'Let It Go,' obviously; it's one of the great gifts of my life to have this song and this character in my life and what it represents and how it's allowed me to connect with audiences all over the world. It's changed my life. But I actually really enjoy -- except for the really high note that's going to give me problems on a day where I have a cold -- I've loved singing ['Into the Unknown']. It makes me wanna cry, it gives me goose bumps when I listen to the underscore of it, the rolling bass line and the rhythm and everything. I just love it.