Pornhub Added Newly Ripped Eternals Star Kumail Nanjiani As A Category And He Reacted

Man, what a weird week for The Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani. "Weird" is the word he used for it, anyway. It started when he showed off his newly ripped/jacked/shredded body for the upcoming Marvel movie. That led to a strip club offering him $15,000 for his "services" -- !!! -- and now he's the new poster boy for Pornhub's "Muscular Men" category. Pornhub took his photo and used it, and it sounds like Nanjiani is more amused than upset.
Hilarious! I can picture Kumail Nanjiani shaking his head over this, but he did share it on Instagram, and commented on Pornhub's tweet when they tagged him on it. So there has to be an element of pride. And why not?
Fans used to seeing Kumail Nanjiani from comedies like Silicon Valley were shocked by his new thirst trap post. He gave credit to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's trainers, basically arguing it's unrealistic for anyone to get a body like that without it being your job. (You also need this workout routine). A Disney heiress took issue with his post, for her own reasons, but otherwise Nanjiani has been getting a lot of extra attention.
Dave Bautista warned us this was coming. Several months ago, when talking about their action-comedy Stuber, Bautista talked about how Kumail Nanjiani was already getting jacked and was "obsessed" with it:
OK now I'm picturing Drax patting him on the head, being "tickled" by Kumail Nanjiani's interest. But that was several months ago, and now Nanjiani may not look quite as big and bulked up as retired wrestler Bautista, but he's definitely looking like a typical Marvel leading man.
Kumail Nanjiani plays Kingo in The Eternals. With his stand-up comedy background, he usually plays comedic supporting roles -- or the star of the movie The Big Sick, which he co-wrote with his wife Emily V. Gordon -- but now? Now we'll see. Perception is so often reality, and now he's being perceived as looking like a typical superhero actor. Will that change the course of his career from here?
Whatever the case, it was a savvy move to share his transformation photo. And apparently he's now the new face of "Muscular Men" on Pornhub, so he must be, um, doing it for their audience too. After all, the top 5 Pornhub movie character searches are all superheroes, so he fits right in. The thirst is real!
We'll see the results on screen when The Eternals opens in theaters on November 6, 2020. Keep up with everything heading to the big screen next year with our 2020 movie release date schedule.