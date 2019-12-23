Joker Director Is Still Teasing That Arthur Might Not Be The Real Joker

After a rocky start to the DCEU, Warner Bros. seems to have really hit its stride with its comic book properties. The shared universe has had a series of hits, and then there's the insane acclaim and box office draw of Joker. Set outside the DCEU, Todd Phillips' dark psychological drama was an unsettling experience that broke records and recently picked up 4 Golden Globe nominations. Joker's contents and ending have also provided much discussion for the fans, and now Phillips is stoking the fires about whether or not Arthur Fleck is the real Joker.