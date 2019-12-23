Subscribe To ReelBlend #98: Our Very Heated Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Review Updates
We are still coming down off of the high that is the Quentin Tarantino, Volume 2 interview. (Did you guys listen? If not, here it is!) And yet, there’s so much to get to between now and the end of the year, we have to dive right back in with a new episode of ReelBlend! You guys ready?
The bulk of this week’s episode is dedicated to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. And man, is it a heated discussion. The best ReelBlend episodes occur when the guys disagree, and in this case, Sean ends up on the opposing side of Jake and Kevin. They both love The Rise of Skywalker. Sean? Not so much.
Listen, and then choose a side!
For the first time in a long time, the boys got to the This Week in Movies segment of the episode, and they’d actually SEEN some of the films that are opening in theaters. This allowed Jake, Sean and Kevin the chance to file reviews for Michael B. Jordan’s Just Mercy (with Brie Larson and Jamie Foxx), Sam Mendes’ 1917, and Greta Gerwig’s Little Women. The guys hadn’t seen Cats yet. But that transitioned to Judi Dench Blend.
Why? We’re not entirely sure. Gabe requested it. Really strange.
