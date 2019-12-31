Subscribe To Mark Hamill Pens Funny Poem About Star Wars’ Finn And Poe Updates
|
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Spoilers ahead for Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
It's almost hard to believe it, but the Skywalker Saga has finally been completed. JJ. Abrams' Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker wrapped up both his trilogy and the nine-film narrative that began with A New Hope. The filmmaker was tasked with answering the countless fan questions and theories, including romantic pairings. While Rey and Ben Solo were finally able to connect by the film's ending, some fans were still hoping that the Finn and Poe connection could turn romantic. That never came to fruition, although Mark Hamill recently wrote a hilarious poem about the two Resistance leaders.
Rumors about Poe and Finn circulated shortly after the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, with actor Oscar Isaac personally fanning the flames of those rumors, and making his interest in that plot line known. Mark Hamill recently addressed that long standing rumor, and did so by rhyming. Check out his little poem below.
As usual, Mark Hamill is utterly delightful. He takes the time to acknowledge the Finn/Poe shippers out there, while also sending a touching message to his many followers. Luke Skywalker is a hero IRL.
Mark Hamill shared his thoughts about Finn and Poe over on his personal Twitter page. Hamill regularly uses the social media platform to directly communicate with his generations of fans. And now that The Rise of Skywalker has finally hit theaters, he's free to talk about the contents of the massive blockbuster. Or in this case, the lack of romantic content related to the two heroes.
The poem itself begins with the obvious: Luke Skywalker never got the chance to meet with Finn or Poe throughout the course of the sequel trilogy. It's a bummer to think about, but Luke wasn't really in The Force Awakens, and spent the entirety of The Last Jedi on Ach-To. While he'd return as a Force Ghost in The Rise of Skywalker, most of the new characters didn't share a scene with the franchise hero.
Star Wars fans can re-watch the Skywalker Saga on Disney+. You can use this link for a free 7-day trial to the streaming service.
While Luke/Mark Hamill might not be privy to Finn and Poe's personal relationship, he wanted to send a message to the fandom. Namely, in support of the LGBTQ+ community. The franchise recently featured its first same-sex kiss, during a brief shot in The Rise of Skywalker with a female Resistance member. But all those theories bout Poe and Finn failed to come to fruition.
While doing press for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Oscar Isaac revealed he actually pushed for the rumored same-sex relationship for his character. After all, he admitted he was playing his scenes with Finn romantically in The Force Awakens. But Isaac claims the "Disney overlords" shot that idea down. Finn ended up being in a love triangle with Rose and Rey which went nowhere. And Poe was given a companion in The Rise of Skywalker with Keri Russel's Zorii Bliss.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters now. Be sure to check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.