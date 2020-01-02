Subscribe To What It Was Like To Film Those Big Leia Scenes Without Carrie Fisher, According To Kelly Marie Tran Updates
Spoilers ahead for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
It's almost hard to believe, but the Skywalker Saga has finally come to an end. J.J. Abrams' The Rise of Skywalker wrapped up the current trilogy, as well as the nine-film narrative that began with A New Hope. One of the challenges came with the handling of Carrie Fisher's General Leia, who was included through unused footage of the late actress in The Force Awakens. Many of Leia's scenes included Resistance leader Rose Tico, and now Kelly Marie Tran explained the complicated nature of filming those sequences.
While the trio of new heroes went on an adventure across the galaxy, Rose Tico stayed behind with Leia. That's where General Leia's life ultimately ended, with Rose with her throughout all of her final battle in the galaxy far, far away. Kelly Marie Tran recently spoke to what it was like filming those scenes without Carrie Fisher, saying:
Well, this makes a great deal of sense. Not only did J.J. Abrams and co-writer Chris Terrio have to craft The Rise of Skywalker's script around the spare footage of Carrie Fisher, but there was also the task of filming around it. And that meant plenty of more takes for the actors involved.
It was obviously a great challenge giving Leia and Carrie Fisher an appropriate sendoff, since the late actress died back in 2016. And in order to try and make the scenes/lighting/blocking as realistic as possible, J.J. Abrams shot a ton of footage for each scene featuring Leia. And through this hard work, the franchise's heroine was able to appear in one more installment in the beloved space opera.
Later in her conversation with THR, Kelly Marie Tran went on to explain what a puzzle Leia's role in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was. As she put it,
This concerted effort was ultimately successful, as Leia was able to have the same heart and wit in The Rise of Skywalker as she always did. And with the character's backstory expanded through flashbacks with Luke, Leia' story was very much at the heart of Episode IX. After all, the blockbuster was originally planned as her movie, as Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford each had one of their own. While there's one scene were Leia's coloring is off, the majority of these scenes with Leia are seamless.
There were also quite a few Leia scenes that ultimately didn't make it into the theatrical cut of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. This resulted in a reduced role for Kelly Marie Tran's Rose Tico. Many fans have taken umbrage with Rose's lack of screen time, especially considering the backlash Tran received following the release of The Last Jedi.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters now. Be sure to check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.