Josh Gad And Star Wars Fans Are Calling For A Babu Frik Spinoff

Warning: SPOILERS for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ahead!
During the run-up to the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, actor Josh Gad made a concerted effort to find out all of the film’s secrets from star Daisy Ridley, to no avail. But now that everyone, including Josh Gad, has seen Episode IX, the Frozen II actor is championing a new cause. Josh Gad and Star Wars fans all over are calling for a spinoff film featuring The Rise of Skywalker’s breakout character, droidsmith Babu Frik. Check it out:
Forget Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, Josh Gad is demanding that Babu Frik get a spinoff immediately-- and he’s not the only one. Josh Gad is a huge Star Wars fan and he loved the divisive final chapter in the Skywalker Saga. Clearly one of the highlights for the actor, as it was for many audience members, was Babu Frik, seen here on Twitter laughing and permanently assuring his place in memes and gifs across the internet for years to come, like so many of his Star Wars brethren before him.
Just as he found his way through C-3PO’s circuits, the Anzellan droidsmith from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, voiced by actress Shirley Henderson, has found his way into our hearts with impeccable precision. But one film wasn’t enough and now fans want to see more of the hilarious and ultra-cute character in a future Star Wars property.
While some Babu Frik fans want the droidsmith to star in his own movie, others realize that perhaps a movie is not the best place to get the most mileage out of the beloved new character. Fortunately, one fan on Twitter had a suggestion:
It is incredibly convenient that Disney has a brand new streaming service that it needs to populate with buzzworthy content that will drive subscribers. Babu Frik is quite popular at the moment and while the diminutive character may not be the kind of character that Lucasfilm would give a spinoff movie, he could totally lead a smaller show on Disney+, alongside The Mandalorian, the Obi-Wan Kenobi series and the Cassian Andor series.
But what would a Babu Frik spinoff or TV series look like? Well, one fan already has a hilarious idea:
I mean, I’d watch it. Just play the whole thing straight like a reality show where we get to simply watch Babu Frik in his element working on the galaxy’s droids. Give him a straight man to play off who can also act as his interpreter and you can practically hear the clicks as people sign up for Disney+.
The arrival of Babu Frik in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker gives Lucasfilm another popular, merchandisable breakout character in a span of months, alongside The Mandalorian’s Baby Yoda. Rather than choose between the two, supporters of the Babu Frik spinoff have another idea:
A buddy cop spinoff or a movie where Babu Frik babysits The Child or really anything involving these two onscreen together sounds like magic. That’s part of what’s so great about these two. It seems like even those who don’t like Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker were fans of Babu Frik, just as the divided Star Wars fanbase all seemingly came together in support of The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda.
Cuteness conquers all, or at least we can hope it does. One fan’s suggestion of a Babu Frik spinoff reiterates this:
Given the divide in the Star Wars fanbase after Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, saving the franchise, presuming you believe it needs saving, is a daunting task. But if anyone is up to it, it’s the guy who figured out Anakin Skywalker’s shoddy wirework and finally got C-3PO to shut up for a second.
Whether it be in an animated show or cameos in a future Star Wars film or only in the comics, something tells me this isn’t the last we’ve seen of Babu Frik.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing. It’s a new year and there are lots of great movies to look forward to. Check them out in our 2020 Release Schedule.