Josh Gad And Star Wars Fans Are Calling For A Babu Frik Spinoff

Forget Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, Josh Gad is demanding that Babu Frik get a spinoff immediately-- and he’s not the only one. Josh Gad is a huge Star Wars fan and he loved the divisive final chapter in the Skywalker Saga. Clearly one of the highlights for the actor, as it was for many audience members, was Babu Frik, seen here on Twitter laughing and permanently assuring his place in memes and gifs across the internet for years to come, like so many of his Star Wars brethren before him.