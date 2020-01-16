James Bond Exec Explains Why There Will Never Be A Female Bond

Barbara Broccoli’s words to Variety follows the backlash that came about when it was rumored that Captain Marvel’s Lashana Lynch may be taking the mantle of “007” in No Time To Die since Daniel Craig’s James Bond will no longer be on active duty when the film picks up. Lynch is said to be a prominent agent in the upcoming movie as Bond takes on one more mission, but to be clear, the film wasn’t expected to set up to have her replace Craig in upcoming movies.