Mindhunter Season 3 Just Got Some Bad News From Netflix And Fans Are Not Happy

Enough people are upset that Twitter tells me there have recently been 5,341 Tweets on the topic at the time of this writing. I know Twitter is only a small subset of the population, but if this many people are upset about the news, you have to think Mindhunter is at least fairly popular on the streaming service, right? Which means Netflix would likely want more programming if it felt David Fincher was on board and ready to roll. All this would fit with the idea that maybe he's not, and square with Netflix's statement above.