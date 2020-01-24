Colin Trevorrow Confirms Star Wars: Duel Of Fates Title, Concept Art

Colin Trevorrow has remained mostly silent on the topic of Star Wars since he left Episode IX, and especially since the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. It's probably for the best, it likely isn't the happiest of topics, and there's not much point. While there are certainly elements of Duel of the Fates that are quite intriguing and would have been potentially amazing on screen, we'll never know, and so there's no point in dwelling on it.