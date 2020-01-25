John Cena Compliments Safety On Fast And Furious 9 Set

How awesome they make it look and how absolutely safe it is. On film, I will cheat death but it’s so safe. I had no fear in any of the processes. When I saw small renderings of what it’s going to look like, I’m like, ‘What the fuck?’ It’s awesome and I think by making the actors feel that sense of like, ‘Hey man, we’ve set this up so you are going to be all right. Just go for it.’ You get the best performance from your actors rather than somebody going, ‘I don’t know about this.’ You know the famous last words of a stuntman:’“I think you’ll probably be okay.’ You never have that sort of environment. It was unbelievably safe but also unbelievably creative.