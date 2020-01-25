Uncharted Has Been Delayed....Again

In June 2019, Sony Pictures announced that Uncharted would be hitting theaters on December 18, 2020. Now, THR is reporting that the film won’t be released until March 5, 2021. It appears that the delay may be tied to director Travis Knight’s decision to step away from the film right before the turn of the year. He was the second director to leave the project in the last year, following Dan Trachtenberg’s departure in August 2019. Thus far, Sony has not announced his successor.