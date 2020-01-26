Good News, Godzilla Vs. Kong's Director Confirms Movie Is 'In The Home Stretch'

Leave a Comment
Toward the end of last year, we learned that Godzilla vs. Kong, which had previously been scheduled for release this March, had been delayed. The cinematic heavyweight title bout between these two monster icons was pushed back to November 20, 2020 instead. Fear not though, because it sounds like this fight will not be delayed any further as Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard confirms that the movie is ‘in the home stretch.’ Take a look:
After an eight-month delay, this should be highly encouraging for fans of Warner Bros.’ and Legendary’s MonsterVerse, as it looks like the flick is on track and they will finally get to see what happens when Godzilla and King Kong square off this November. Director Adam Wingard says that Godzilla vs. Kong is in the home stretch on editorial and only has a few more months to go.
So Godzilla vs. Kong is nearing completion and by the sound of it, the film should wrap up at least the editorial portion before summer. With plenty of time to finish all of what are sure to be the extensive special effects, that means Godzilla vs. Kong should hopefully be more than ready come this fall.
The fact that the film is in the home stretch is encouraging. Godzilla: King of the Monsters didn’t perform the way WB and Legendary wanted it to and by pushing Godzilla vs. Kong back, it will give the two films more distance from one another, while also allowing Adam Wingard's movie to assumedly be as good as it possibly can be.
Adam Wingard, who has helmed a host of horror films including The Blair Witch, The Guest and You’re Next, sounds positively thrilled to have been a part of Godzilla vs. Kong as well as pumped about where the team is at in the film’s post-production process. Although he usually doesn’t like to talk about his films while he’s in the thick of it working on them, he couldn’t help but let everyone know what a thrill Godzilla vs. Kong has been and how excited he is about the film.
The director calls Godzilla vs. Kong a crazy movie and I think a lack of sanity is exactly what we want from a movie about leviathanic creatures duking it out and destroying cities in the process. Last year’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters was honestly pretty crazy in terms of its action sequences and as the culmination of the MonsterVerse so far -- The Avengers of this franchise if you will -- Godzilla vs. Kong has to top it.
As if to drive his point home about what a wild ride Godzilla vs. Kong is poised to be, Adam Wingard includes an image in his Instagram post from 1962’s King Kong vs. Godzilla. Yes, these two have done battle before in a Japanese film from Ishiro Honda. In that film the Japanese military takes a page out of Carl from Up’s book (or vice versa) and uses balloons to transport King Kong to Mount Fuji to fight Godzilla.
Will Godzilla vs. Kong be similarly wild? We’ll have to wait and see. Unlike that previous film, the new movie may actually see the two titanic beasts teaming up. Godzilla and Kong are both ultimately good guys, so it will be tough to know whom to root for, but they may find that they are both outmatched by another iconic Kaiju and will have to combine their powers to defeat it.
Godzilla vs. Kong smashes into theaters on November 20. Check out our 2020 release schedule to keep track of all the biggest movies headed to theaters this year.