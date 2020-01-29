The King's Man Prequel Star Was Surprised Making The Movie Didn't Suck

Big budget movies are often the most highly-anticipated films of a given year. But behind the scenes, some actors purposely steer away from blockbusters due to their own past negative experiences with them. Before the upcoming The King’s Man, Gemma Arterton has had her share of high-profile work. She was a Bond Girl in 2008’s Quantum of Solace and the leading lady in the ancient fantasy pieces Clash of the Titans and Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time.