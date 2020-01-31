How Much A Quiet Place Part II Could Make In Its Box Office Opening

The sequel also looks to be at least somewhat different that the original in that there's a lot more action on display in the trailers. It's possible that might actually turn audiences off. The hook the first time around was the film's focus on absolute quiet, a concept that made seeing the film theatrically especially fun, assuming you found yourself with the right crowd. It's possible the sequel might feel less like something that needs to be seen in a theater because that element of the audience experience may not be as strong.