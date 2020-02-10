2020 Academy Award Winners, An Updated List

Awards Season is always an exciting time for the film world, as the last year's most acclaimed work is recognized by the film academy. And after the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, and BAFTAs it all comes down to the Academy Awards. Many filmmakers hope to one day get an Oscar of their own, and the final verdict will be revealed tonight, likely with a few snubs in tow as well.

This year has been an interesting season, one which saw streaming service Netflix emerge as a true behemoth in the film world. Movies like Marriage Story and The Irishman got their wide release via Netflix, and although there are plenty of other studios hoping to take home some Oscars as well. Todd Phillips' Joker was given the most nominations of 2020, competing for a whopping 11 categories tonight. But how will it all shake out? Fear not, because CinemaBlend will keep you updated as each category is announced. Check out the full Academy Award winner list below.