2020 Academy Award Winners, An Updated List

Awards Season is always an exciting time for the film world, as the last year's most acclaimed work is recognized by the film academy. And after the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, and BAFTAs it all comes down to the Academy Awards. Many filmmakers hope to one day get an Oscar of their own, and the final verdict will be revealed tonight, likely with a few snubs in tow as well.
This year has been an interesting season, one which saw streaming service Netflix emerge as a true behemoth in the film world. Movies like Marriage Story and The Irishman got their wide release via Netflix, and although there are plenty of other studios hoping to take home some Oscars as well. Todd Phillips' Joker was given the most nominations of 2020, competing for a whopping 11 categories tonight. But how will it all shake out? Fear not, because CinemaBlend will keep you updated as each category is announced. Check out the full Academy Award winner list below.
Best Picture
Ford V Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Parasite
Best Director
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Best Actor
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Supporting Actress
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Best Original Screenplay
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Parasite
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Best Animated Feature
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
International Feature Film
Corpus Christi, Poland
Honeyland, North Macedonia
Les Miserables, France
Pain And Glory, Spain
Parasite, South Korea
Best Documentary Feature
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Production Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Parasite
Best Cinematography
Irishman
Joker
Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Best Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Film Editing
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Best Makeup And Hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Best Score
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Original Song
"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" Toy Story 4
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" Rocketman
"I'm Standing With You" Breakthrough
"Into the Unknown" Frozen II
"Stand Up" Harriet
Best Sound Editing
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Animated Short
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Best Documentary Short
In The Absence
Learning To Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Best Live Action Short
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors' Window
Saria
A Sister
Of course, there' always bound to be strong reaction to the Academy Award winners, and more than one person will be mad about subs. But the Film Academy is ultimately a subjective organization, and the winners are decided by those within the industry who are lucky enough to have a vote.
The past few years have seen an ongoing conversation about diversity and inclusion within the Academy, and how that reflects the way nominations and ultimately wins are decided upon. The 2020 Academy Awards once again inspired some backlash in this department, as all of the directors nominated are male, and the large majority of Acting nominees are white. We'll just have to see what moments inspire at the Academy Awards, and which go viral for all the wrong reasons.