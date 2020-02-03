Check Out Captain Marvel's Stand-In For That Deleted Avengers: Age Of Ultron Scene

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth force in the film world, as the studio methodically crafts each blockbuster, crossover, and massive Avengers movie. But the franchise is also made up of artists who are trying their best, and making decisions on the fly. Plenty of concepts have fallen to the wayside, including Captain Marvel's earlier entrance into the MCU. Director Joss Whedon wanted to originally include Carol Danvers in Avengers: Age of Ultron, and now we can see the stand-in who recorded the role.