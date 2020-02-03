Check Out Captain Marvel's Stand-In For That Deleted Avengers: Age Of Ultron Scene

Leave a Comment
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth force in the film world, as the studio methodically crafts each blockbuster, crossover, and massive Avengers movie. But the franchise is also made up of artists who are trying their best, and making decisions on the fly. Plenty of concepts have fallen to the wayside, including Captain Marvel's earlier entrance into the MCU. Director Joss Whedon wanted to originally include Carol Danvers in Avengers: Age of Ultron, and now we can see the stand-in who recorded the role.
Avengers: Age of Ultron was Joss Whedon's final directing gig in the MCU, and he used the time to bring in new characters Vision, Scarlet Witch, and Quicksilver. But he also wanted Captain Marvel to have a cameo in the movie's final scene in the Avengers Compound, despite Carol not being cast yet. A stand-in recorded the footage, which was eventually cut from the theatrical cut. Check out the actress in question below.
Who are you, and what have you done with Brie Larson? This image shows how Joss Whedon originally planned to introduce Carol Danvers, years before she would actually make her debut in Captain Marvel.
This new image comes to us from the Infinity Saga Box Set (via Reddit), which has the entire 23 movie catalogue that has occupied the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The epic and expensive set also includes plenty of exciting new bonus content, peeling back the curtain on how the giant franchise operates. Plus, what might have been if certain plans came to fruition.
The ending of Avengers: Age of Ultron left the MCU in an interesting place. After Hulk departed to places unknown and Thor left Earth to try and find the Infinity Stones, The Avengers were in need for some reinforcements. The new team was teased in the final moments of Phase Two, as Captain America and Black Widow prepared to train the likes of Falcon, War Machine, Vision, and Scarlet Witch. Although Joss Whedon wanted to take this chance to also feature Captain Marvel in a cameo.
Ultimately Carol Danvers' entrance was later, as Captain Marvel was released in between Infinity War and Endgame. And she packed a serious punch and the most superpowers of any MCU hero.
You can check out the end scene of Avengers: Age of Ultron below, which could have included Captain Marvel.
Ultimately Marvel Studios likely made the right choice, considering how many new heroes were already making their debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Captain Marvel suddenly appearing without explanation would have thrown the fandom off, and the extremely powerful character would have had to somehow be incorporated into Captain America: Civil War.
The Infinity Saga Box Set also revealed that Scarlett Johansson was actually quite pregnant when filming the above scene. This once again shows how stunning CGI tends to be in Marvel movies, as the collective fandom had no idea. And since the MCU is occupying the interim period between phases, these new revelations should help satiate moviegoers until Black Widow begins Phase Four.
