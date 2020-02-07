Snyder Cut Stunt Video Reveals Epic Fight For Batman In Justice League

The “Release The Snyder Cut” movement has pulsated louder and louder within the DC fan community for over two years. So much so that nearly all of Justice League’s stars have recognized the campaign and pushed for Zack Snyder’s lost vision as well. Since the superhero team-up film was a big disappointment for many, the writer/director has revealed a slew of lost scenes and plot points from Joss Whedon’s final version. Now, the Justice League stunt coordinator is continuing this tradition.