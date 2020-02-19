Every Bong Joon-ho Movies Ranked, Including Parasite

Bong Joon-ho is a unique voice of the art form of cinema who commands meaning to each of his films. They’re the kind of movies where you’ll remember exactly where you were sitting and who you were with when you first witnessed them. Their interwoven themes of capitalism and the class system are often jarring, oddly humorous and one of a kind. But which are his best? Now, the South Korean director hasn’t actually ever had his name on a badly-reviewed film, but let’s go through his work from worst to best. Here's how they stack up: