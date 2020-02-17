Venom 2 First Look At Woody Harrelson’s Carnage In Not What We Were Expecting At All

Yikes! Granted, some changes have happened behind the scenes, which have us excited for Venom 2. Ruben Fleischer helped get Venom off of the ground over at Sony, but Andy Serkis has shifted into the director’s chair for Venom 2, and that’s an intriguing shift. Serkis is a wizard at motion-capture, having mastered it for the Lord of the Rings, Hobbit and Planet of the Apes series. Serkis has bene studying under masters for years now, and we can’t wait to see what he brings to the characters of Venom and Carnage.