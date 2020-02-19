Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Is Coming To DVD Soon And Now We Know The Extras

The announcement was fairly surprising because it means that The Rise of Skywalker will see a digital release less than three full months after its theatrical release date, which is a pretty quick turnaround for a movie that made $1 billion and is still showing in some theaters nationwide. One wonders if this might become the norm for Disney. We're already seeing movies from the summer of 2019 put on Disney+, about seven months after initial release. If that gap holds for Skywalker, we should see it hit the streaming service around July. Releasing the movie on Digital and physical media earlier gives the film a longer period to be successful and sell copies before it arrives on Disney+.