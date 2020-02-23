Snyder Cut Supporter Subway Jokes About Banning Joss Whedon Over Justice League

Zack Snyder's other Justice League stars have also shown support for The Snyder Cut. Batman Ben Affleck and Wonder Woman Gal Gadot finally spoke out in November 2019 on the two-year anniversary of Justice League's theatrical release. Aquaman Jason Momoa was already vocal for the movement and told skeptics the Snyder Cut not only existed, but he had seen it -- and it was very different from the version that hit theaters with Joss Whedon's changes.