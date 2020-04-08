Where You Can Stream Oscar Best Picture Winner Parasite And Other Bong Joon-Ho Movies

Leave a Comment
Following its historic Best Picture win earlier this month at the Academy Awards, Parasite has been receiving a lot of attention and rightfully so. Maybe you’ve already seen Parasite and are trying to convince other people in your life to go check it out but can’t persuade them to see it in theaters or maybe you just want to watch it again yourself. Well, I have good news for you because after its Oscar win, Parasite is heading to streaming.
Where You'll Be Able To Stream Oscar Winner Parasite
Good news, folks, Parasite is available on Hulu. It was announced in February that the streaming service primarily owned and fully operated by The Walt Disney Company will be the exclusive streaming home for the Best Picture winner beginning on Wednesday, April 8. So now Hulu subscribers can watch all the twists and turns of Bong Joon-Ho’s masterful film from the comfort of their own home as many times as they want.
The field of streaming services is crowded and growing more so by the day and everyone is vying for eyeballs and subscriber dollars and that means offering up compelling content people can’t get anywhere else. So this is a big win for Hulu that actually stems from a multi-year partnership deal the streamer made with Parasite studio Neon back in 2017 that gave Hulu exclusive first-window streaming rights for all of Neon’s content.
Little did the service know then that it'd have a Best Picture winner in just a few years time. And not just a Best Picture winner, Parasite nabbed four Oscars at the Academy Awards including Best Original Screenplay, Best International Film and Best Director for Bong Joon-Ho.
Where Else You Can Watch Parasite
For those that haven’t seen it yet, Parasite tells the story of a poor family that cons its way into the service of a rich one. To say anything more would risk spoiling the surprises in the darkly funny and biting film. Parasite is already available to purchase on Blu-ray and Digital and is also available to rent digitally, in case you're not subscribed to Hulu or would rather own it.
That said, a lot of people don’t check movies out until they come on streaming services, so hopefully being on ‘free’ streaming with a lower barrier of entry will give Hulu’s millions of subscribers enough incentive to check out the multiple Oscar winner alongside Hulu’s other content, like originals The Handmaid’s Tale and Castle Rock.
Alas, the home media release means that Parasite's theatrical run is now over, though it certainly had quite a time on the big screen.. The film has received a theatrical expansion following its performance at the Oscars and got a major box office boost to boot. According to Box Office Mojo, Parasite made $53.3 million domestically and $200.7 million worldwide, bringing its worldwide total past the $250 million mark to $254.1 million.
Where You Can Stream Other Popular Bong Joon-Ho Movies
Remember that exclusive deal that Hulu has with Neon? Well, that means that Parasite isn’t the only Bong Joon-Ho movie you can enjoy if you’re subscribed to the platform. On the same day that Parasite was added to Hulu, the streaming service also added 2000’s Barking Dogs Never Bite (Bong’s directorial debut), 2006’s The Host and 2009’s Mother. So now you have the option of having a Bong Joon-Ho marathon on Hulu, whether that’s starting with Parasite and then going earlier into Bong’s filmography, or watching these movies in chronological order. The choice is yours.
