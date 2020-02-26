Disneyland Weight Loss Secret? Dude Loses 150 Pounds And Corndogs Are Involved

When most of us go to Disneyland, we do it with a certain amount of foreknowledge. We're going to spend a lot o money, and we're probably going to gain a few pounds. Of course, we do that because it's worth it. The food is great and there's so much of it that we want to try everything. We know the corn dog isn't good for us and that we don't need the nachos, but we're on vacation so leave us alone. However, for one guests corn dogs were involved in a diet that led to one man dropping 150 pounds.