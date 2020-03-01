Why Avatar 2 Will Never Top Avengers: Endgame's Box Office Record

Avatar 2 (and 3 and 4) might be more inventive and interesting than the first one, but Avatar never had a character like Thanos snapping his fingers and wiping away half of its characters, which, if we’re being completely honest, is one of the main reasons we just HAD to see Endgame after that startling finale in Infinity War. Avatar has nothing like that going for it. I want to see it, yeah, but I won’t be rushing out the house to see it. I have kids now—which I didn’t have back when the first Avatar was in theaters. And that's because I don’t have time to see movies in the theater anymore. Not unless they’re Marvel movies, of course, in which I'll MAKE time.