Could The Invisible Man Get A Sequel? Here’s What The Director Told Us

Maybe. I’m so superstitious about movies that I block out any thoughts of the sequel. I figure the time I’m allowed to think about sequels or any continuation of the story is after the original film’s come out and the world at large has decided what they make of it. Because I feel like there’d be nothing more deflating than planning a sequel in your mind, only for the original film to belly flop. And then all of sudden you’re like ‘Well there goes all those plans.’ So I try to block it out, squash it down, never think of it. You’ll have to ask me that one in a few month’s time.