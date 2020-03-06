James Gunn Teases Harley’s Arc In The Suicide Squad

The DC live-action universe has been on a roll lately. Following the disappointing performance of Justice League, Warner Bros. pivoted away from crossovers and shared storytelling for director-driven blockbusters like Shazam! and Aquaman. Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn got to be fleshed out in Birds of Prey, and she'll soon return to theaters with James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. And according to Gunn himself, he's got quite an arc planned for the fan favorite Batman villain.