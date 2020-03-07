Wild Bunch? Jason Momoa's Photos With Mel Gibson And Peter Dinklage Are Raising Eyebrows

View this post on Instagram

ICON. legend MEL you made my childhood amazing MAD MAX MARTIN RIGGS WILLIAM WALLACE in my opinion even a greater director. thank you sir for APOCALYPTO and yes anything you need from me IM FUCKING IN MEL. good to see u as always peter you always light me up love u bro #intheworks #weartheflannelpete #gotthememo #punchmeimdreaming #lethalweaponchildhood #imafan. mahalo cale and mary aloha j