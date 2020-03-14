Hugh Jackman Had A Great Reaction To Kumail Nanjiani's Shirtless Wolverine Photo

Leave a Comment
Hugh Jackman’s incredible physique in films like The Wolverine and Logan will probably always be legendary. And it’s inspired many, many people to try and follow in his footsteps. In fact, his Wolverine look is so iconic, Kumail Nanjiani recently recreated it to show off his own impressive body transformation. And Hugh Jackman had a great reaction when he saw the homage.
Kumail Nanjiani first wowed fans back in December when he shared a first glimpse at the results of the intensive workout and diet regimen he underwent to get ready for Marvel’s The Eternals. Then, earlier this week, Kumail Nanjiani showed off his own body transformation in Men’s Health magazine. And he honored his hard work by recreating iconic #fitnessgoals moments from movies like Top Gun, American Psycho, and Die Hard. But most noteworthy was his uncanny likeness to Hugh Jackman’s iconic character in a photo that transformed him into Wolverine.
His Men’s Health spread was so awesome that he even earned a seal of approval from Hugh Jackman. At an event earlier this week, Fox News showed the Wolverine star Kumail Nanjiani’s tribute, and he was totally impressed. Hugh Jackman commented on how the Wolverine-inspired photo bore a striking resemblance to the film’s actual set. Then, in response to Kumail Nanjiani, he gave his blessing:
Wow! That really looks like the set. That is so cool. ... If you've done all that work, get your shirt off!
Needless to say, Kumail Nanjiani has definitely done all that work. He’s made a career for himself as an offbeat comedian in fare like Silicon Valley and The Big Sick. In other words, he’s stuck to playing the kinds of characters that don’t really walk around shirtless much. His dedication to getting into shape for The Eternals is definitely inspirational, especially because he’s emphasized that sculpting a superhero-worthy body doesn’t just happen overnight.
In his initial reveal back in December, he joked that he’s usually not one to post thirst pictures, but he felt obligated to show off a little. He then went long on how much effort went into getting him ready for The Eternals. And he thanked the numerous people who helped him during his year-long physical transformation, including personal trainers, dieticians, and his wife. Check out his new Men's Health photos, including the Wolverine shot, in the gallery below:
So, now that Kumail Nanjiani has proven he has what it takes to bring a superhero to life with his Wolverine cosplay, all that’s left is for us to actually see him in action alongside Angelina Jolie, Barry Keoghan, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek and more in The Eternals. He’s playing Kingo, a Samurai swordsman and Bollywood film star.
Thus far, there’s been little to no footage from The Eternals made available to the public. Footage shown at last year’s Brazil Comic con seems to have made a big impression, but there’s been no official teaser or trailer yet. But Kevin Feige has hyped the film big time to fans, making it clear he feels as though it’s a daring venture for the MCU as it enters into Phase 4.
You can see Kumail Nanjiani’s Hugh Jackman-approved physique in The Eternals when it hits theaters on November 6, 2020.