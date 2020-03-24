Hear Me Out: Knives Out Seems To Have A Great Easter Egg No One Is Talking About

Whether you're watching it to solve the mystery or to enjoy the über-talented ensemble cast, Rian Johnson's Knives Out is a feast for the eyes and the brain, with a twist-driven murder-mystery that made a killing in theaters. Johnson was keen to sprinkle all kinds of clues and easter eggs throughout the film's 130-minute runtime, from the changing portrait to the baseball's arc. But for all the conversations that have taken place, there seems to be on element that no one is talking about: the lions.