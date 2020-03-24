Good News! Now Pornhub Is Extending Its Free Premium Membership While People Self-Quarantine

Look, if we don’t find things to do while staying put, we’re going to go crazy, and if watching porn will help you keep sane, then by all means, go for it. Whatever your kink may be, Pornhub is allowing you to take in its premium content for the sum total of $0 over the next month, and in these difficult times, a deal like that is too good to pass up. Pornhub also announced that it's donating 50,000 surgical masks to New York area medics and first responders on the front lines of the coronavirus fight.