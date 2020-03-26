Jumanji Actress Laura Bell Bundy Has Coronavirus And She’s Walking Fans Through Her Symptoms

Leave a Comment
In recent weeks, a number of celebrities have played a role in the discourse on the spread of COVID-19. Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson played a role in changing the public’s knowledge of the spreading virus after they both tested positive for COVID-19 in Australia. Idris Elba has also opened up about not having symptoms of the virus even after testing positive as well. Now Jumanji child actor and Hart of Dixie actress Laura Bell Bundy has announced she has coronavirus as well.
The 38-year-old actress decided to talk at length about her symptoms of COVID-19 and the steps she’s been taking since while quarantining in her home with her husband and her infant son. Here’s what Laura Bell Bundy said:
I’ve been quarantining since Thursday, March 12. That day I had a headache and I just assumed it was a normal headache. A few days later I had a sore throat kind of come and go and I began to take some herbs prescribed to me by my acupuncturist and Chinese medicine doctor. A few days after that I had what I can only explain as a tightness in my chest and a shortness of breath that was also intermittent.
Laura Bell Bundy assured her fans to not be alarmed by her announcement because she is doing OK and taking the necessary supplements recommended by her doctor. She also pointed out that she feels her symptoms have been as minor as they are because he has been taking care of her health. In her COVID-19 message, she also explained that she got tested on Friday March 19th and found out she had tested positive for the virus on Monday.
The actress played Bonnie Hunt’s younger counterpart in 1995’s Jumanji starring Robin Williams long before it became a huge box-office earning franchise starring Dwayne Johnson. She has also been a prevalent player in the world of Broadway, as the original Amber Von Tussle in Hairspray and Elle Woods in the stage version of Legally Blonde. Laura Bell Bundy was also a series regular on FX’s Anger Management from 2012 to 2014 and was a regular actress on Hart of Dixie during its run.
Laura Bell Bundy also made a point of expressing some of the thoughts that crossed her mind while she in fact has coronavirus. She thought she might be paranoid about it and actually have allergies or acid reflux, so it sounds like it's a good thing she caught the real diagnosis. Bundy also clarified that she did go to two separate events prior to quarantining herself on March 12. As she continued on her Instagram, she echoed the widespread message to stay home and said she believes a lot more people have it than we realize. Check out the complete message below:
Her message continues a trend of celebrities going to social media to connect with fans about the global pandemic. However, not every actor has been gracefully recieved by its audience. Fans are roasting Gal Gadot for her “Imagine” video and Vanessa Hudgens for her hot take on the virus.
Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more updates on how COVID-19 is affecting highly-anticipated movies and TV shows along with celebrities.