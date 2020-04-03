The Eternals Merch May Have Spoiled The Movie’s Villain

Chloe Zhao is hard at work on the origin film for Marvel’s Eternals, which right now has a release date of November 6, 2020. We’ve never seen these characters on screen before, so this movie will serve as an introduction to a team that has been around since the dawn of time. The Eternals are exactly that: Eternal. They can’t be killed, though they often come into conflict with the negative side of their heroic coin, the Deviants. And the Eternals and the Deviants are constantly in conflict with an even higher power: The Celestials. We expect to see all three in Marvel’s upcoming movie.