Meghan Markle's In Disney+'s Elephant And People Can't Get Enough

Many were surprised when Meghan Markle decided to join forces with Disney for a film project, and the public would only become more curious when the soon-to-be former Duchess of Sussex was revealed to be narrating the latest Disneynature documentary, Elephant. Meghan Markle may not be the first name that comes to mind in regard to voiceover work, but Disney’s decision to cast her seems to be paying off. So much so that fans have been praising her performance on social media.
Elephant, which just made its debut on Disney+, is starting to generate buzz around the social media landscape, thanks in no small part to Meghan Markle’s inclusion. One Twitter user recalled getting chills while listening to Markle in the film and referred to the Duchess as her queen:
The compliments regarding Markle’s voice didn’t stop there, as another fan referred to her voice as “calming” and reiterated her love for the former actress:
It would seem that fans are enjoying the story that’s being told in Elephant, but it’s Meghan Markle’s voice that truly gives viewers “all the feels” while they’re watching:
Aside from Markle’s actual work in the documentary, one user applauded what she believes to be the Duchess and Disney’s ultimate goal with the movie:
Elephant is sure to resonate with audiences in different ways, whether it be due to the family dynamic or just a sheer love of elephants on the viewer’s part. However, someone happened to find parallels between the story and Markle’s personal life:
When it comes to nature documentaries, Disney has been able to snag quite a few big names to serve as narrators. Pierce Brosnan, John Krasinski, Natalie Portman, Meryl Streep and James Earl Jones are only some of the stars who have lent their voices to the documentary features.
With this, Meghan Markle had some serious shoes to fill when stepping into the recording booth. Thankfully, it would appear she’s exceeded those expectations. Disney doesn’t typically reuse talent for documentaries but, based on the early response to Markle’s performance, the idea of Disney asking her back for another project isn’t out of the question.
Meghan Markle has had quite a journey since leaving Hollywood and marrying into the royal family. Elephant actually marks her first film or television role since she left USA Network’s Suits back in 2018. And with her and Prince Harry having renounced their royal titles, it would be safe to assume this may not be the last role she takes on.
Meghan Markle’s possible return to acting is a bit uncertain at the moment but, she’s definitely off to a solid start with this latest feature. It’ll be interesting to see what she has lined up next. Elephant, along with other Disneynature documentaries, is now streaming on Disney+.