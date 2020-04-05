Meghan Markle's In Disney+'s Elephant And People Can't Get Enough

Many were surprised when Meghan Markle decided to join forces with Disney for a film project, and the public would only become more curious when the soon-to-be former Duchess of Sussex was revealed to be narrating the latest Disneynature documentary, Elephant. Meghan Markle may not be the first name that comes to mind in regard to voiceover work, but Disney’s decision to cast her seems to be paying off. So much so that fans have been praising her performance on social media.