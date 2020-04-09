More Information Comes To Light In Regards To The Harry Weinstein Coronavirus Rumor

The report of the positive test was never anything more than a rumor. There were two confirmed cases of coronavirus at Wende Correctional Facility, where Weinstein is incarcerated, but the names of those prisoners had not been disclosed. This made a Weinstein diagnosis plausible, but nothing more. Considering that there were positive cases in the prison, it's possible that Weinstein was tested for the virus, but even that much is unconfirmed. His spokesman, Juda S. Engelmaye, told Fox News he doesn't know if the test was actually conducted or not.