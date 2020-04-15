Rita Wilson Explains How Coronavirus And Treatment Made Her Feel

Leave a Comment
It was a little over a month ago when Tom Hanks shared that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, had tested positive for COVID-19 while over in Australia filming Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic. They were the first major celebrities to announce their diagnosis, and this coincided with a turning point in Americans behavior concerning the pandemic.
After staying in quarantine in Australia for a few weeks to recover, the Hollywood couple have since returned to their home in the U.S. safe and sound feeling completely normal again. Tom Hanks just guest hosted Saturday Night Live’s first at-home episode from his kitchen, and Rita Wilson has been using her singing voice to give back to the affected community.
In a recent interview, Rita Wilson was candid about her experience with COVID-19, which has been contracted by over half-million people in the United States, per the CDC. Here’s how she explained it:
I was very tired, I felt extremely achy, uncomfortable, didn't want to be touched and then the fever started. Chills like I've never had before. Looking back I also realized that I was losing my taste and smell. I didn't realize it at the time.
While Rita Wilson was video-chatting with Gayle King on CBS This Morning, the singer and actress also discussed her treatment with these words:
I know people have been talking about this drug. I don't know if the drug worked or if it was just time for the fever to break. We don't really know if it's helpful. The chloroquine had such extreme side effects. I was completely nauseous and I had vertigo. I could not walk and my muscles felt very weak. I think people have to be very considerate about this drug. We don't really know if it's helpful in this case.
Chloroquine is a medication that has been used to treat and prevent malaria. President Donald Trump has been an advocate of the use of chloroquine to combat COVID-19. Use of the drug brought about fatal heart complications in some patients in Brazil, leading the small study to stall, per The New York Times. As Rita Wilson explained, she did not have a good experience with the drug herself.
As she detailed, Tom Hanks had milder symptoms. Her temperature soared to 109 degrees Fahrenheit and she lost her sense of taste. Hanks’ temperature wasn’t nearly as high and he still had taste. Following their recovery, the pair has decided to donate some of their blood to a study that is trying to make a vaccine since it is thought that once patients have recovered, they become immune.
While in quarantine, Rita Wilson also made headlines for showing off some serious bars for the ‘90s rap song “Hip Hop Hooray.” After the video went viral, she and the song’s artist, Naughty By Nature. have decided to collaborate on a remix to “Hip Hop Hooray” to benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund which gives back to the hurting music community.
You can donate to the fund on the Grammy website, and stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more coverage of the pandemic on the Hollywood industry.