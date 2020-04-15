Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Almost Killed Off Babu Frik

Babu Frik’s return later on in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker even surprised Shirley Henderson, who voiced and puppeteered the character. Babu (who was partially influenced by actors Ernest Borgnine and Joe Pesci) entered The Rise of Skywalker fold when C-3PO needed to be reprogrammed so he could speak the translation inscribed on a Sith dagger. Once that job was done, it would have been easy enough to leave go our separate ways from Babu for good, thanks to Steven Spielberg, the wisecracking Anzellan was among the many who lived to see Palpatine and his Final Order toppled.