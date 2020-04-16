New No Time To Die Set Photo Has Bond Back In M's Office

Alas, it was not to be. No Time To Die was the first major release to push back its opening in response to the global pandemic and that means we're back to playing the waiting game. It seems we have a bit more time to die that we previously thought. On the plus side, there's still plenty of material that can be used to keep us excited while we wait until the film's new November release. The official James Bond Instagram dropped an image of Daniel Craig in conversation with director Cary Fukunaga on the set of M's office.