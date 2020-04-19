Johnny Depp Joins Instagram In The Middle Of Amber Heard Court Drama, Rehabbing Image

Leave a Comment
Johnny Depp’s joining the 21st century. In a move that mainstay actors Tom Cruise and Jennifer Aniston also made in recent years, Johnny Depp has headed to social media, and he’s now a part of the large online community making up Instagram. The move comes as Johnny Depp has worked to change his image in the wake of financial troubles and accusations made by his now ex-wife Amber Heard.
Depp’s first post on the social media service was a look at himself in overalls, as he put together a video with musician Jeff Beck he ultimately shared over the weekend.
Depp is using his social media platform to “face the music” as it were. This and other teasy posts indicated Johnny Depp was working on a project in isolation, but that turns out to be a song called "Isolation." You can also check out the full song with Jeff Beck on his Instagram page.
Meanwhile, social media is great with connecting with the fans and that’s something that makes sense for Johnny Depp and his image right now. The actor is currently embroiled in a legal drama with Amber Heard that has taken to the courts. One suit in particular is a defamation suit that Depp’s legal team filed after Amber Heard wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post alleging domestic abuse.
A second suit again The Sun regarding libel is also underway after that outlet made claims regarding Johnny Depp and his role in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, calling him a “wife beater” in one article.
In his suit, Johnny Depp’s lawyers have mentioned that Amber Heard’s allegations had an impact on his career. The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has moved on from Captain Jack Sparrow for example, although Depp is still playing Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts movies over at Warner Bros. Disney has not officially commented on the matter.
He was also expected to be a part of the Dark Universe franchise, but that was shuttered after The Mummy did not do particularly well at the box office. Elisabeth Moss ultimately replaced the actor in The Invisible Man in a much lower budget format.
Meanwhile some actors have spoken out in defense of Johnny Depp, including former co-stars like Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz. He also spoke out about a graphic finger injury he says occurred because Amber Heard was drunk and throwing liquor at him. In light of some of this information, some fans have been encouraging toward the actor online.
We’ll have to wait and see what Johnny Depp brings to social media next amidst all of the stuff going on in his personal life. As far as his career goes, Fantastic Beasts 3 was expected to finally begin filming this spring, but that is among many of the movie projects currently on hold. The movie is currently still holding the November 12, 2021 theatrical release slot, with David Yates on board to direct.