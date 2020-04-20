Sounds Like Chris Hemsworth Is Actually Enjoying Life In Self-Quarantine

You don't have to be a Hollywood A-lister to understand the idea that it's really easy to get into habits with work, and Chris Hemsworth has been taking advantage of his celebrity to make a lot of movies. Those movies have meant good money for him, which is good for his family, but in the long run he hasn't seen them as often as he otherwise might. Odds are, if this whole virus thing hadn't happened, he'd be off someplace making another movie, but since he's not, he gets to spend time with the family and enjoy it.