Chris Hemsworth Explains The Silver Lining To Life In Quarantine

There's no argument that the isolation that we're all going through is tough. For some it may be working from home and for others it may be not working at all. Any leisure activities that we were involved in that included leaving the house are basically out and we're finding new ways to entertain ourselves. However, being stuck at home has a bit of a silver lining for Chris Hemsworth, because home isn't a place he's spent a lot of time in recent years.
Between being the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Thor, and the other major Hollywood roles Chris Hemsworth has played over the years, the actor has been in high demand, and as such, he's been making one movie after another, with little down time in between. When he's not making movies he's promoting those movies. While the actor tells The Philadelphia Inquirer that he's grateful for the opportunities he's had, including the travel that's involved, being forced to stop and actually spend time with the family is not a bad thing. According to Hemsworth...
For 10 years I’ve been part of the machine, and I’ve been thankful for it, and done so many wonderful things and traveled so much, but what it meant was, I was away from my family. A lot. I’ve wanted to just stop being controlled by a schedule. So to be home now with the kids full time. and to be able to go, ‘Wow, this is truly what’s important.’ It would be a real miss if I didn’t use this opportunity to soak up that time.
You don't have to be a Hollywood A-lister to understand the idea that it's really easy to get into habits with work, and Chris Hemsworth has been taking advantage of his celebrity to make a lot of movies. Those movies have meant good money for him, which is good for his family, but in the long run he hasn't seen them as often as he otherwise might. Odds are, if this whole virus thing hadn't happened, he'd be off someplace making another movie, but since he's not, he gets to spend time with the family and enjoy it.
If nothing else, it means Chris Hemsworth gets to talk about anything that isn't making movies. The actor told The Daily Telegraph that when you're as deeply into the industry as he was, everything was about work, and so now he gets to spend time with people who don't care about that, which is a welcome break.
When you're suffocated by the work, every conversation that you're having and every billboard you're seeing is to do with a movie or whatever around the industry. You lose perspective.
Chris Hemsworth probably isn't the only one who is enjoying being home, at least a little. With so many people stuck on a forced vacation, sometimes all you can do is look at the positive side of it.