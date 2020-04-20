Why David Lynch Doesn't Plan On Seeing Denis Villeneuve's Dune

Had David Lynch’s fully realized version of Dune been released to the masses, it would have been close to three hours long. However, during the postproduction process, the movie was trimmed to a little over two hours, with these edits including certain plot points being simplified or removed altogether, and voiceover narration being thrown in. While there is a longer version of Lynch’s Dune that aired on TV and has been called Dune: Extended Edition on DVD, Lynch does not approve of this version of the movie, to the point that he had his named removed from the credits.