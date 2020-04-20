At the end of this year, Denis Villeneuve\u2019s next movie, Dune, finally arrives in theaters. This will mark the second time that Frank Herbert\u2019s classic sci-fi novel has been adapted for the big screen, the first time being under the helm of David Lynch in 1984, with a cast that included Kyle MacLachlan, Brad Dourif, Linda Hunt and Patrick Stewart, among many others.However, just because David Lynch has already dipped his toes in the Dune pool doesn\u2019t mean he plans on seeing this new offering. When recently asked if he\u2019d seen any of the recently-released photos from Denis Villeneuve\u2019s Dune, Lynch responded that he has \u201czero interest\u201d in the new movie. When asked why, the filmmaker responded: Because it was a heartache for me. It was a failure and I didn\u2019t have final cut. I\u2019ve told this story a billion times. It\u2019s not the film I wanted to make. I like certain parts of it very much \u2014 but it was a total failure for me. So David Lynch\u2019s apathy for Dune isn\u2019t because he doesn\u2019t like Denis Villeneuve or anything along those lines. Far from it, as he also clarified to THR that he\u2019s not interested in seeing any other person\u2019s interpretation of Dune. Lynch is just altogether done with this corner of science fiction because he doesn\u2019t look back on how his movie turned out fondly.Had David Lynch\u2019s fully realized version of Dune been released to the masses, it would have been close to three hours long. However, during the postproduction process, the movie was trimmed to a little over two hours, with these edits including certain plot points being simplified or removed altogether, and voiceover narration being thrown in. While there is a longer version of Lynch\u2019s Dune that aired on TV and has been called Dune: Extended Edition on DVD, Lynch does not approve of this version of the movie, to the point that he had his named removed from the credits.So clearly David Lynch does not consider Dune to be one of the bright points of his career, and he\u2019d rather just completely separate himself from the property rather than see what someone else can do with Frank Herbert\u2019s original story. I guess that means Lynch hasn\u2019t checked out the Dune miniseries from 2000 either.While that\u2019s one less ticket sold for Denis Villeneuve\u2019s Dune, considering the man\u2019s filmmaking track record so far, including with fellow sci-fi movies Arrival and Blade Runner 2049, you can bet there are plenty of folks who are interested to see how he adapts this literary material. Villeneuve has also said it has been his dream to adapt Dune, so obviously this story means a lot to him.One big difference between Denis Villeneuve\u2019s take on Dune compared to David Lynch\u2019s is that Villeneuve plans to adapt the original novel over two movies rather than just one, although a Dune sequel hasn\u2019t officially gotten the green light just yet. There\u2019s also a Dune prequel spinoff series in the works for HBO Max called Dune: The Sisterhood, and Villeneuve will direct the pilot.As far as the other talent attached to the new Dune movie, along Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts working on the script with Denis Villeneuve, the cast includes Timoth\u00e9e Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsg\u00e5rd, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem, among others. The project began filming on March 18, 2019 in Hungary, and principal photography wrapped up the following July.Dune is still set for a December 18 release, though if it ends up being pushed back like so many other movies have been lately, we here at CinemaBlend will let you know.